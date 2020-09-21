(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81
(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84
(4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79
(7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59
Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20: Minnesota vs. Seattle, ppd.
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Minnesota vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24: Seattle vs. Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2: Game One, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4: Game Two, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game Three, 7 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct 8: Game Four, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Game Five, 3 p.m.