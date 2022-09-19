2022 — Las Vegas Aces
2021 — Chicago Sky
2020 — Seattle Storm
2019 — Washington Mystics
2018 — Seattle Storm
2017 — Minnesota Lynx
2016 — Los Angeles Sparks
2015 — Minnesota Lynx
2014 — Phoenix Mercury
2013 — Minnesota Lynx
2012 — Indiana Fever
2011 — Minnesota Lynx
2010 — Seattle Storm
2009 — Phoenix Mercury
2008 — Detroit Shock
2007 — Phoenix Mercury
2006 — Detroit Shock
2005 — Sacramento Monarchs
2004 — Seattle Storm
2003 — Detroit Shock
2002 — Los Angeles Sparks
2001 — Los Angeles Sparks
2000 — Houston Comets
1999 — Houston Comets
1998 — Houston Comets
1997 — Houston Comets
Sports
Murphy's 59-yard OT fumble return ends Cards' win over Vegas
The Cardinals' season appeared to be falling apart shortly after it began. One week after getting blown out by Kansas City, they took a 20-0 deficit into the locker room at halftime in Vegas.
Nfl
49ers QB Lance taken off on cart with ankle injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, the former Marshall (Minn.) High School and North Dakota State star, will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday.
Sports
Misson accomplished: Aces win WNBA title with win over Sun
Five years ago, A'ja Wilson made her WNBA debut at Mohegan Sun Arena as a member of the Aces.
Sports
Another record season: Charting Canterbury Park's 2022 success
Canterbury Park set a track record for the total amount wagered on its races.
Sports
Canterbury Park celebrates with record season complete
But the Shakopee track heads into the offseason uncertain if its purse-enhancement agreement will remain in 2023.