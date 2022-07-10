2022 — Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas
2021 — Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas
2020 — Canceled
2019 — Erica Wheeler, Indiana
2018 — Maya Moore, Minnesota
2017 — Maya Moore, Minnesota
2016 — None
2015 — Maya Moore, Minnesota
2014 — Shoni Schimmel, Atlanta
2013 — Candace Parker, Los Angeles
2012 — None
2011 — Swin Cash, Seattle
2010 — None
2009 — Swin Cash, Seattle
2008 — None
2007 — Cheryl Ford, Detroit
2006 — Katie Douglas, Connecticut
2005 — Sheryl Swoopes, Houston
2004 — None
2003 — Nikki Teasley, Los Angeles
2002 — Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles
2001 — Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles
2000 — Tina Thompson, Houston
1999 — Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles
