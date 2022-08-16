The final Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 9-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through August, 16. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:<
;W;L;Pts;Pv;High;Low
1. Las Vegas (9);26;10;108;2;1;1
2. Chicago;26;10;98;1;2;3
3. Connecticut;25;11;90;3;2;4
4. Seattle;22;14;81;4;3;5
5. Washington;22;14;73;5;4;5
6. Dallas;18;18;60;6;6;9
7. New York;16;20;55;10;6;7
8. Phoenix;15;21;45;8;8;8
9. Minnesota;14;22;35;7;7;10
10. Atlanta;14;22;30;9;9;10
11. Los Angeles;13;22;18;11;11;11
12. Indiana;5;31;9;12;12;12
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
AP sources: Tiger to meet with top players against LIV Golf
The PGA Tour is in Delaware for the first time and the buzz still surrounded Tiger Woods, even if he didn't have clubs and might not be seen.
World
Palestinian President Abbas skirts apology for Munich attack
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed no regret Tuesday for the deadly attack by Palestinian militants against Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics half a century ago, countering that Israel had committed "Holocausts" against Palestinians over the years.
Twins
Reusse: The search for the lost tapes of Cesar Tovar's grand Sunday
Tovar was only the second player in MLB history to play all nine positions in one game when he did it for the Twins in 1968 — the radio broadcast of that legendary game seemed lost forever.
Randball
Stefon Diggs gives out of nowhere praise to Minnesota ... State Fair
Sometimes you just want a funnel cake.
Sports
BC-BKL--AP WNBA Awards
Breanna Stewart, Seattle