The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through August, 2. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:<
1. Chicago (8)
2. Las Vegas (2)
3. Connecticut
4. Seattle
5. Washington
6. Dallas
7. Minnesota
8. Phoenix;13;17;45;9;6;11
9. New York
10. Atlanta
11. Los Angeles
12. Indiana
