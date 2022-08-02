The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through August, 2. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:<

1. Chicago (8)

2. Las Vegas (2)

3. Connecticut

4. Seattle

5. Washington

6. Dallas

7. Minnesota

8. Phoenix

9. New York

10. Atlanta

11. Los Angeles

12. Indiana