The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 12. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:<

;W;L;Pts;Pv;High;Low

1. Chicago (10);16;6;120;1;1;1

2. Las Vegas;15;7;103;2;2;4

3. Seattle;15;8;99;4;2;5

4. Connecticut;14;8;89;3;2;5

4. Washington;14;10;89;5;2;5

6. Atlanta;10;12;57;7;6;10

6. Los Angeles;10;12;57;6;6;9

8. New York;9;13;46;9;6;10

9. Minnesota;8;15;45;8;6;11

10. Phoenix;10;14;34;10;7;11

11. Dallas;10;12;31;11;7;11

12. Indiana;5;19;10;12;12;12