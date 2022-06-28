The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses.
1. Chicago (6)
2. Las Vegas (4)
3. Connecticut (1)
4. Washington
5. Seattle
6. New York
7. Dallas
8. Phoenix
9. Los Angeles
10. Atlanta
11. Minnesota
12. Indiana
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Jay Lietzau's Wednesday Canterbury Park line
JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINEPost time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Sir Wellington (1st race). Value play of the day: Kalliniki (4th race). Big score:…
Sports
Column: Blunt talk means saying LIV Golf is all about money
Brooks Koepka likes to boast about his honesty. He takes as much pride in being bold and blunt as he does in his remarkable record in the major championships.
Sports
T-wolves welcome rookie Kessler's defense, size and upside
Walker Kessler will bring a 7-foot-1 presence and prolific shot-blocking ability to Minnesota, a welcome complement in the post to star Karl-Anthony Towns even if his playing time is limited during his debut NBA season.
Sports
Live at 6 p.m.: Twins try to split doubleheader with Cleveland
After losing 3-2 this afternoon, the Twins face the Guardians again. Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates, the in-game box score and scores from around MLB.
Sports
At Wimbledon, Serena Williams loses 1st match in a year
Serena Williams began — and ended — her comeback at Wimbledon after 364 days out of singles competition looking very much like someone who hadn't competed in just that long. She missed shots, shook her head, rolled her eyes.