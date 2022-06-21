The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June, 21. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:<
1. Las Vegas (12)
2. Connecticut
3. Chicago
4. Washington
5. Seattle
6. Dallas
7. Phoenix
8. Atlanta
9. New York
10. Los Angeles
11. Indiana
12. Minnesota
