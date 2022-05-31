The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by an 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 31. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:<
;W;L;Pts;Pv;High;Low
1. Las Vegas (11);8;1;132;1;1;1
2. Connecticut;6;2;121;2;2;2
3. Washington;6;3;105;3;3;4
4. Chicago;4;3;95;4;3;6
5. Seattle;5;3;87;6;3;7
6. Dallas;5;3;78;5;5;7
7. Atlanta;5;3;73;7;5;8
8. Los Angeles;4;6;56;9;6;9
9. Indiana;3;7;37;11;8;11
10. Phoenix;2;6;32;8;9;11
11. Minnesota;2;7;31;10;9;11
12. New York;1;7;11;12;12;12
