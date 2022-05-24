The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 24. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote.

1. Las Vegas (12)

2. Connecticut;4;1;122;4;2;5

3. Washington

4. Chicago

5. Dallas

6. Seattle

7. Atlanta

8. Phoenix

9. Los Angeles

10. Minnesota

11. Indiana

12. New York