The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 24. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote.
1. Las Vegas (12)
2. Connecticut;4;1;122;4;2;5
3. Washington
4. Chicago
5. Dallas
6. Seattle
7. Atlanta
8. Phoenix
9. Los Angeles
10. Minnesota
11. Indiana
12. New York
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Variety
Slain cyclist Moriah Wilson, 25, 'exceptional in every way'
collegiate ski racing, a career in logistics and, most recently, professional mountain bike and gravel racing — those who knew her described her as "exceptional in every way."
Sports
French Open updates | Hugo Gaston earns 5-set victory
The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):
Sports
Pitt uses 8-run inning to beat Georgia Tech in ACC tourney
Ron Washington Jr. homered and drove in four runs, Jeffrey Wehler added three RBIs and No. 11 seed Pittsburgh used an eight-run sixth inning to rally past seventh-seeded Georgia Tech 12-6 on Tuesday in the opening game of the ACC Tournament.
Business
Premier League approves Chelsea sale to Boehly consortium
The Premier League has approved the proposed sale of Chelsea to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, although the British government still needs to sign off on the deal before it can be completed.
Sports
Álvarez, Golovkin set third rivalry bout for September
Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will complete their memorable fight trilogy in September.