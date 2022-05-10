The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 10 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:<

;W;L;Pts;Pv;High;Low

1. Las Vegas (10);2;0;120;1;1;1

2. Washington;2;0;96;2;2;6

3. Los Angeles;2;0;95;3;2;6

4. Seattle;1;1;90;5;2;5

5. Connecticut;0;1;75;4;2;8

6. Chicago;0;1;74;6;2;9

7. New York;1;0;70;7;4;9

8. Phoenix;0;1;50;10;7;9

9. Atlanta;1;0;45;8;6;11

10. Minnesota;0;2;31;9;8;11

11. Dallas;0;1;24;11;10;11

12. Indiana;0;2;10;12;12;12