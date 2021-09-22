The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep, 22 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:<

;W;L;Pts;Pv;High;Low

1. Connecticut (14);26;6;168;1;1;1

2. Las Vegas;24;8;154;2;2;2

3. Minnesota;22;10;140;3;3;3

4. Seattle;21;11;123;5;4;5

5. Phoenix;19;13;115;4;4;5

6. Chicago;16;16;96;6;6;7

7. Phoenix;14;18;86;7;6;7

8. New York;12;20;68;10;8;10

9. Washington;12;20;51;8;9;10

10. Los Angeles;12;20;49;9;8;10

11. Atlanta;8;24;25;11;11;12

12. Indiana;6;26;17;12;11;12