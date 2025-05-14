BBC's main soccer presenter Lineker issues apology after sharing 'antisemitic' social media post

LONDON — Gary Lineker, the former England soccer player who became a leading sports broadcaster on the BBC, has "apologized unreservedly'' for reposting an Instagram story about Zionism which featured a picture of a rat.
In a statement Wednesday, Lineker, 64, said he reposted material which he has since subsequently learned contained ''offensive references,'' adding that he withdrew the post as soon as he became aware of the issue.
''I take full responsibility for this mistake," said Lineker. ''I would never knowingly share anything antisemitic. It goes against everything I believe in."
Lineker came under criticism on Tuesday after he shared a post from the group, Palestine Lobby, illustrated with a picture of a rat, titled: ''Zionism explained in two minutes.''
Rats, linked to disease and dirt, have been used to represent Jews in antisemitic propaganda throughout history, including by the Nazis in 1930s Germany.
Lineker, who steps down as the main presenter of the BBC's flagship soccer highlights program ''Match of the Day'' later this month after more than 25 years at the helm, is no stranger to controversy.
The former Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona striker has been reprimanded on prior occasions over his activities on social media. Most notably, he was temporarily suspended from the BBC in March 2023 after an impartiality row over comments he made criticizing the then Conservative government's new asylum policy.
He was among 500 other high-profile figures who signed an open letter in February urging the BBC to re-broadcast a documentary, ''Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone,'' to its streaming service, BBC iPlayer. The documentary was pulled after it emerged its 13-year-old narrator was the son of a Hamas official.