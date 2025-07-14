BBC says it is ‘untenable' for Gregg Wallace to host MasterChef after sexual misconduct report

LONDON — The BBC said Monday it will not work with ''MasterChef'' host Gregg Wallace in the future after a report found that 45 out of 83 misconduct allegations made against the hit cooking show presenter were substantiated.
The report, led by a law firm, said many of the allegations related to ''inappropriate sexual language and humor,'' with one incident of unwelcome physical contact.
Wallace, 60, stepped away from hosting the BBC reality show last year while an investigation was launched into allegations made by multiple women that he made inappropriate sexual comments and behaved inappropriately over 17 years.