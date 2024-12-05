Bayreuth trims 150th anniversary festival, citing budget cuts

Citing labor costs, the festival said it will limit its 2026 schedule to ''Rienzi'' along with the four-opera ''Der Ring des Nibelungen (The Ring of the Nibelung),'' which inaugurated the festival in 1876; Wagner's final opera, ''Parsifal,'' which premiered at the house in 1882; and ''Der Fliegende Holländer (The Flying Dutchman),'' Wagner's fourth opera and what is considered the first of his mature works.