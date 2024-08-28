Bayreuth to present special Ring Cycle in 2026; 30 sellouts this year as ticket sales rebound

The 150th anniversary festival will feature Bayreuth's first production of ''Rienzi,'' Wagner's third opera, along with all 10 of his mature works that have traditionally been performed at the opera house built in Bavaria to the composer's specifications. It also will include Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, conducted by Wagner at the concert following the foundation stone ceremony in 1872 and played at the 1951 reopening of Bayreuth following World War II.