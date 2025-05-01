Sports

Bayern Munich women's team wins German Cup final to complete domestic double

The Associated Press
May 1, 2025 at 4:29PM

COLOGNE, Germany — Bayern Munich's women's team completed a domestic double on Thursday by beating Werder Bremen 4-2 in their German Cup final.

Lea Schüller scored a hat trick and Carolin Simon also netted as Bayern, which secured another Bundesliga title on Sunday, claimed its first women's cup trophy since 2012.

Simon's goal made it 2-0 at the half-hour mark. Rieke Dieckmann scored against the run of play before the break and Larissa Mühlhaus scored with a free kick in stoppage time for Bremen.

Bayern's win ended Wolfsburg's dominance in the competition. The Volkswagen-backed team had won the last 10 titles, including last year's with a 2-0 win over Bayern in the final.

Bayern's men's team can wrap up the Bundesliga on Saturday with a win in Leipzig.

