A Twin Cities company is recalling 128,000 battery-operated fishing knives after a dozen of them caught fire.

Rapala USA, based in Minnetonka, issued the recall last week of rechargeable fillet knives after it learned of batteries overheating when plugged into a charger not produced by Rapala, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The 12 instances of a fire included "some cases causing damage to surrounding areas," the CPSC alert disclosed. No injuries have been reported.

The knives sold for about $101 from March 2011 through December 2018 at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Fleet Farm and other retailers nationwide and online at rapala.com.

Rapala said anyone with one of these knives should stop using it immediately, remove the battery and look for a white "ETL" safety certification label on it. If the label is not there, Rapala should be contacted for a free replacement battery.

For more information, contact Rapala at 1-800-874-4451, custserv@rapalausa.com or rapala.com. Click the recall button for more information.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482