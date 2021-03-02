OTTAWA, Ontario — Drake Batherson scored twice, giving him six straight games with a goal, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Monday night.

Artem Anisimov and Evgenii Dadanov also scored for the Senators, and Colin White had an empty-net goal. Tim Stutzle contributed two assists to help Ottawa (8-15-1) win for the fourth time in five games.

The 22-year-old Batherson has seven goals in his last six games. He matched Jason Spezza for the longest goal streak in franchise history.

"I don't know. Everything I'm just shooting is going in," Batherson said. "Boys are making some great plays for me. The second one was lucky tonight."

Matt Murray, pulled from Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames, stopped 27 shots for the win.

"He was dialed in right from the get go," Senators coach D.J. Smith sad. "He was even better there in the third.

"He gave our team a chance to get our feet going and certainly was the best player on the ice for us."

Milan Lucic scored for Calgary (10-11-2) in the finale of a 2-3-1 road trip that lasted 10 days. David Rittich made 31 saves in his fifth consecutive start.

"We had an opportunity tonight to get off the road trip above .500 but we didn't get it done," Flames coach Geoff Ward said.

"We've got to find the answers. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We've got to come up with the solutions ourselves. As a team we've got to be more committed to playing the game the right way."

After White's empty-netter, Dadanov scored with Rittich back in net at 17:47 of the third period.

"We didn't sit back in the third," Batherson said. "We kept it going so it was perfect."

Ottawa outshot Calgary 22-6 in the second period and led 3-1 heading into the third.

"We shot ourselves in the foot an awful lot," Ward said. "I thought our first period was good."

UP NEXT

Flames: Host the Senators on Thursday night to open a stretch with six of seven at home.

Senators: At the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday to open a six-game road trip that includes two games at Calgary and three at Edmonton.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports