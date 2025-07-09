Bassitt pitches 6 innings and Blue Jays beat White Sox 6-1 in rain-shortened game

CHICAGO — Chris Bassitt pitched six strong innings, Davis Schneider hit a home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 6-1 on Tuesday night in a game that was shortened to seven innings because of rain.
The Blue Jays have won 10 games in a row — their longest win streak since they won 11 straight in 2015 — and 12 of 13.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hit and two RBIs.
Schneider hit a leadoff homer off starter Aaron Civale (1-6) to open the scoring before Guerrero and Addison Barger each hit an RBI double in Toronto's five-run third inning.
Bassitt (9-4) gave up four hits and a run — a solo homer by Josh Rojas in the sixth.
Chicago has lost nine straight home games against the Blue Jays.
Guerrero hit an RBI single in the sixth to make it 6-0.
The rain delay lasted about 1 hour, 20 minutes before the game was called.