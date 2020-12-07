BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Charles Bassey recorded 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks to carry Western Kentucky to a 96-69 win over Mississippi Valley State in its home opener on Sunday.
Taveion Hollingsworth had 16 points for the Hilltoppers (3-2), who rebounded after losses to then-No. 15 West Virginia and Louisville. Kevin Osawe added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Rawls had 12 points and five rebounds.
Twelve Hilltoppers scored.
Kam'ron Cunningham had 23 points — 20 after halftime — for the Delta Devils (0-5). Devin Gordon added 21 points. Caleb Hunter had a season-high 15 points. MVSU has lost 11 of its last 12 games going back to last season.
