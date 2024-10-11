Basketball Hall of Fame to induct 13-member class led by Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups

Will become a three-time Hall of Famer, having previously been inducted as a player and as part of the 1960 U.S. team that won an Olympic gold medal. This honor is for West's work as an executive. He helped the Los Angeles Lakers win eight championships in that role before becoming general manager of the Memphis Grizzlies, and won Executive of the Year awards with both teams. Also was an executive with the Golden State Warriors for two of their championships.