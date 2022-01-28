Our new series from basketball writer Marcus Fuller takes you around Minnesota with stories and updates ranging from the pros to the preps. Keep up with the most interesting teams, Fuller's top five players of the week and more in the weekly report.
Commenting is temporarily unavailable.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Credit for the improved Wolves + impressions of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
A Daily Delivery podcast listener wants to know how much credit fired team president Gersson Rosas deserves for the Wolves' record. Also, Mark Craig on Adofo-Mensah and the NFL playoffs plus more Aaron Rodgers chatter.
Sports
Basketball Across Minnesota: Read the entire collection
Keep up with the most interesting teams, Fuller's top five players of the week and more in the weekly report.
Sports
Nadal, Medvedev to meet in history-making Australian final
Rafael Nadal is within one victory of a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Lydia Ko builds on her rise back, opens with 63 at Boca Rio
Lydia Ko keeps taking steps toward the top of women's golf again, making birdies on half of her holes for a 9-under 63 Thursday and a two-shot lead over Danielle Kang in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.