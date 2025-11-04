Things To Do

Basilica shines bright in national debut of ‘Luminiscence’

The multimedia exhibit — part architecture tour, part light show, part history lesson — will play at the Basilica of St. Mary until February.

By Cole Reynolds

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
November 4, 2025 at 12:00PM
The walls and the ceiling of the Basilica interior aglow with projected images during the show. Performances began Oct. 31 and are slated to run into 2026. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Each evening, sunset gilds the pews inside the Basilica of St. Mary. But until February, the historic Minneapolis church will be illuminated by some dozen high-powered projectors hidden among its columns.

They’re part of “Luminiscence Minneapolis: An Immersive Celebration of Light, Sound and Story,” the electrifying exhibit that’s making its first North American stop after a sold-out run at several European cathedrals. Four nights a week, projectors will trace the basilica’s every crevice, and omniscient voices will pontificate about the building’s place in Minnesota history.

“Yes, I am your heritage,” booms the personified voice of Basilica toward the end of the show, “no matter where you’re from.”

Nabbing the North American debut could make the basilica a trendsetter as other notable American churches consider their own installments of “Luminiscence.” And the show, advertised to members of all faiths, reflects the Catholic church’s larger push to reach new populations.

“The more we can invite people into the basilica, the more we can share our mission,” said the Rev. Daniel Griffith, the basilica’s pastor. “We can share our history, our values, which align closely with the values of a number of folks here in town.”

The walls and the ceiling of the Basilica interior aglow with projected images during the show. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The show is half futuristic architecture tour and half history lecture. Some performances include a live orchestra and choir, featuring the basilica’s own members. Narrators — cycling between the personification of the basilica, its architect and a small girl — describe the church’s construction and design: how the ceiling is made from plaster and not stone, how its cross can be seen for miles, how it’s supposed to inspire hope.

The projections, though, command attention. Beams of light splatter the interior, showcasing details perhaps overlooked by everyone except the most dedicated parishioners and architect buffs. Romain Sarfati, the co-founder of Luminiscence, said he used a geometric scan to reveal the basilica’s physical secrets and software to program the projections. They transform the building into something that almost resembles a video game.

“I sat here for 50 minutes looking at the ceiling of a cathedral,” said Christopher Lee, who attended a preview to scout for potential installation in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York. “I wonder how many people do that.”

Basilica music director Patrick Schneider conducts the choir and orchestra in sync with the images projected on the walls of the interior. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Candles line the nave of the basilica as the audience entered the building. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“Luminiscence” also plunges into what it calls the “storms of history.” The projections halt the charming architectural exposé, instead crackling the church’s walls with lightning and waves that slam into levees.

During World War II, this building was where spouses came to pray for their husbands’ return, the narrators tell us. Afterward, freeways razed Minnesota neighborhoods, and Interstate Hwy. 94 just missed taking out the church along with it.

“This is their spiritual heritage,” Lee said of the “Luminiscence” audience. “This is the heritage of their city.”

But as the world spun around it, the basilica remained a refuge of “wonder” and “hope” where weddings and Christmases and Easters were celebrated, according to the show, as it projects images of flowers and roses. The show’s telling does not include controversies within the Catholic church.

The building, which will mark 100 years since its designation as the first U.S. basilica in February, has long been a feature of the Minneapolis skyline. Griffith considers it, along with other houses of worship in the Twin Cities, to form one part of larger Minnesota heritage.

“The heritage piece, I think that certainly isn’t exclusive to the basilica,” Griffith said.

Gretchen Bransford sits on the floor to view the show while attending with her husband, Mike, left, and sister, Kathy Horner, right, and her husband Tim Munshower. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Luminiscence makes its international tour as the Catholic church increasingly tries to refine its message to non-Catholics. The late Pope Francis, Griffith said, had an “open” approach that made him popular with those outside the church. That aligns with the basilica’s own mission, Griffith said.

Lee, who was eyeing “Luminiscence” with St. Patrick’s 5 million annual tourists in mind, said the basilica’s architecture is itself a heritage everyone can claim.

“Beauty is a great truth that everyone appreciates,” Lee said.

Sarfati, who describes himself as not religious, admits it’s a trickier task to convince American audiences to understand churches as a secular heritage than it is in Europe. The Paris native said Notre Dame, for example, was an icon of his hometown; churches stateside have retained a stronger religious association.

He said he hoped that Minnesota residents of all faiths would understand the basilica as part of their heritage. If not, Sarfati said at least “Luminiscence” would give people a chance to be in community with one another.

“You look down to your phone,” Sarfati said. “I would like people to look up, to look around them, because this is beauty.”

If you go

Where: The Basilica of St. Mary, 1600 Hennepin Av., Mpls.

When: Shows currently run Thu.-Sun; there are multiple showings each night, each lasting about 60 minutes.

Tickets: Prices start at $24 for a recorded music version, and $48 for sessions with a live choir and orchestra. Kids 2 and under are free. Buy tickets at bit.ly/4qFrLyh.

Good to know: There’s a dividing line halfway into the pews, with more expensive tickets (and a fuller view) toward the back.

More info: luminiscence.com/minneapolis

While waiting for the show to begin, James Mueting, 18 months, points out the projected images on the ceiling to his mom, Maxine Mueting. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writer

about the writer

Cole Reynolds

intern

Cole Reynolds is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

The 7 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

card image
Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.

Things To Do

Basilica shines bright in national debut of ‘Luminiscence’

card image

Movies

Review: Russell Crowe, Rami Malek match wits in ‘Nuremberg’

photo of two actors, one in US military uniform, the other in a Nazi uniform