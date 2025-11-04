Basilica shines bright in national debut of ‘Luminiscence’

Each evening, sunset gilds the pews inside the Basilica of St. Mary. But until February, the historic Minneapolis church will be illuminated by some dozen high-powered projectors hidden among its columns.
They’re part of “Luminiscence Minneapolis: An Immersive Celebration of Light, Sound and Story,” the electrifying exhibit that’s making its first North American stop after a sold-out run at several European cathedrals. Four nights a week, projectors will trace the basilica’s every crevice, and omniscient voices will pontificate about the building’s place in Minnesota history.
“Yes, I am your heritage,” booms the personified voice of Basilica toward the end of the show, “no matter where you’re from.”
Nabbing the North American debut could make the basilica a trendsetter as other notable American churches consider their own installments of “Luminiscence.” And the show, advertised to members of all faiths, reflects the Catholic church’s larger push to reach new populations.
“The more we can invite people into the basilica, the more we can share our mission,” said the Rev. Daniel Griffith, the basilica’s pastor. “We can share our history, our values, which align closely with the values of a number of folks here in town.”
The show is half futuristic architecture tour and half history lecture. Some performances include a live orchestra and choir, featuring the basilica’s own members. Narrators — cycling between the personification of the basilica, its architect and a small girl — describe the church’s construction and design: how the ceiling is made from plaster and not stone, how its cross can be seen for miles, how it’s supposed to inspire hope.
The projections, though, command attention. Beams of light splatter the interior, showcasing details perhaps overlooked by everyone except the most dedicated parishioners and architect buffs. Romain Sarfati, the co-founder of Luminiscence, said he used a geometric scan to reveal the basilica’s physical secrets and software to program the projections. They transform the building into something that almost resembles a video game.
“I sat here for 50 minutes looking at the ceiling of a cathedral,” said Christopher Lee, who attended a preview to scout for potential installation in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York. “I wonder how many people do that.”