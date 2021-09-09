Just one day before Minneapolis' biggest and loudest church bash was finally set to return, the Basilica Block Party has lost one of its headliners, the Avett Brothers, due to COVID-19 exposure.

A cult-loved bluegrass-pop band out of North Carolina, the Avetts canceled both their Basilica gig on Saturday and another show Sunday at Moorhead's Bluestem Amphitheater "out of an abundance of caution," according to their social media posts.

"While we are disappointed, we are confident that this decision is necessary in order to ensure the safety of audience, crew and band," the band posted, adding plans to return to the stage Tuesday in Kentucky.

The cancellation is another bad break for Basilica organizers, who had already moved their party from its usual July dates to September and then added a vaccine or test-result requirement for all attendees hoping to avoid COVID worries. A Basilica representative said they are exploring options to add another act in lieu of the Avetts. On such short notice, though, it's very unlikely anyone near their level of popularity will be available.

That leaves Spoon as the last band to top off the main stage in Saturday's lineup, which also features Black Pumas, Jade Bird, Ripe and Jensen McRae. Friday's schedule is still set to feature AJR as headliners, plus Motion City Soundtrack, Tate McRae and JP Saxe.

Attendees will have to show proof of vaccine or a 72-hour-window negative COVID test to get into the gates, which open at 5 p.m. Friday. Tickets are available via BasilicaBlockParty.org starting at $70 per day.