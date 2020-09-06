The Twins scored four runs in the fifth inning on Sunday — and might still be batting if Eddie Rosario hadn’t ran through Tony Diaz’s stop sign and gotten thrown out trying to score from first on Brent Rooker’s bases-loaded double.

It was the most runs they scored in an inning since Aug. 12, and it came on a day manager Rocco Baldelli rested a few regulars. And, for the Twins, it was avalanche of runs against a Tigers team that had held them to 15 runs over previous six games.

The seemed to have the game in, until they didn’t.

The normally-stout bullpen could not hold off the relentless Tigers. Trevor May, Tyler Duffey and Sergio Romo each gave up runs. Detroit fought back from a 6-2 deficit with three runs in the sixth, two in the seventh and then Grayson Greiner’s solo home run in the eighth off of Romo.

Twins lefthander Rich Hill held the Tigers to two runs over five innings and left with a 6-2 lead after the Twins broke through with the four-run fifth. Luis Arraez hit a RBI double before Rooker batted with the bases loaded and ripped a hard grounder just inside the third base line for a two-run double. Jake Cave drove in Rooker with a single to complete the scoring that inning.

But the Tigers battered every reliever who followed Hill to the mound. Willi Castro clubbed a two-run homer and Greiner added a RBI single off of Trevor May in the sixth. Jeimer Candelario singled in Jonathan Schoop then scored on Castro’s single off of Tyler Duffey in the seventh. Romo went out for the eighth and gave up Greiner’s blast. Devin Smeltzer replaced Romo with two outs and allowed the first four Tigers batters he faced to reach base, with two scoring.

No one was spared.

Castro drove in three runs and Candelario had three hits to lead Detroit. Four Twins players had two hits apiece.

The Twins dropped to 3-4 against the Tigers this season but won the first three games of the five game series and will go for a fourth win on Monday.