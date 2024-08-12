Baseball is back in the Olympics in 2028. What the rosters will look like is hard to say

In 2000, future big leaguer Ben Sheets shut out a powerful Cuban team to secure the gold medal for the U.S. Nowadays it's far easier for fans to monitor top prospects. Imagine if baseball were in the 2024 Games and the game's best minor leaguers were largely available. The U.S. lineup could've been full of players like Dylan Crews and Marcelo Mayer, two prospects ranked in the top 10 by MLB Pipeline.