Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. relishing chance to photograph Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Ken Griffey Jr.'s wife, Melissa, asked if he could do some chores around the house this weekend.
''No,'' he told her, ''I have to work the Masters.''
They haven't spoken in a few days, he said kiddingly.
But hey, it's Masters week, and the Hall of Fame baseball player simply couldn't pass up the rare opportunity to work as a photographer for Masters.com, taking pictures of golf's biggest stars like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Phil Mickelson on perhaps the sport's most picturesque stage.
A star shooting stars, if you will.
''I'm not here to take anybody's job, but I am here to learn about as much as I can about sports photography as well as the history of the Masters," Griffey said. ''To be able to sit here and really soak it in for four or five days has really been absolutely unbelievable.''
The 55-year-old Griffey, a 13-time All-Star, said he's a late bloomer when it comes to sports photography.
He started when his children got into sports.