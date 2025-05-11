Joey Bart's hard ground ball in the bottom of the ninth inning gives Pirates a 4-3 win over Braves

PITTSBURGH — Joey Bart's fielder's choice on a hard ground ball in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Sunday to win two in a three-game series.
Bart hit a sharp grounder with the infield drawn in that hit off shortstop Nick Allen's glove and scored Adam Frazier. It was Bart's second career walk-off RBI.
The Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton before the series and replaced him with bench coach Don Kelly. Pittsburgh had lost seven games in a row and 10 of 11 before the change.
The Braves (19-21) failed to reach .500 for the first time this season after winning five of their previous seven games.
Pinch-hitter Sean Murphy pulled the Braves into a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning when he lined a three-run double to left-center with two out.
Dennis Santana (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. The Pirates' winning rally came against Raisel Iglesias (2-3).
Pirates starter Carmen Mlodzinski pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings in the longest outing of his three-year career. He allowed four hits, struck out two and walked one.
Braves starter Chris Sale gave up three runs — two earned — in 5 2/3 innings.