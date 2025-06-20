Barrios scores twice, Atlético Madrid beats Seattle Sounders 3-1 in Club World Cup

SEATTLE — Pablo Barrios scored twice and Atlético Madrid beat the Seattle Sounders 3-1 on Thursday in the Club World Cup.
Giuliano Simeone found Barrios at the top of the penalty box in transition to open the scoring in the 11th minute.
Madrid pushed the lead to 2-0 in the opening minutes of the second half as substitute Axel Witsel scored off an assist by Robin Le Normand in the 47th.
Albert Rusnak got Seattle on the scoreboard in the 50th, but Barrios got his second of the game in the 55th to restore Madrid's two-goal lead.
The attendance was 51,636 at Lumen Field, which has a capacity of 68,740.
Key Moment
Atlético Madrid was initially awarded a penalty kick around the 35th minute, but it was overturned after video review determined that the foul occurred outside the box.
Takeaways