Barnstable scores 23, St. Thomas wins 90-76 over Green Bay

The Associated Press
November 9, 2024 at 4:19AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Miles Barnstable had 23 points in St. Thomas' 90-76 win against Green Bay on Friday night.

Barnstable shot 6 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Tommies (2-0). Kendall Blue scored 17 points, shooting 7 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Ryan Dufault had 14 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

The Phoenix (0-2) were led in scoring by Anthony Roy, who finished with 24 points and four assists. Green Bay also got 17 points and four assists from Marcus Hall. CJ O'Hara also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

