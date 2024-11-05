Sports

Barnstable scores 16, St. Thomas beats D-III North Central (MN) 96-71

Miles Barnstable's 16 points helped St. Thomas defeat North Central (MN) 96-71 on Monday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 5, 2024 at 6:59AM

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Miles Barnstable's 16 points helped St. Thomas defeat North Central (MN) 96-71 on Monday.

Barnstable shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Tommies. Ben Oosterbaan scored 14 points while going 4 of 5 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds. Nolan Minessale had 14 points and went 6 of 12 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range).

Carrington McNeal led the Rams in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. North Central also got 13 points, six assists and two steals from Remy Wedgeworth-Brown. Carmello McNeal also had 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

PGA Tour has big changes on the horizon. What doesn't change is players having to earn it: Analysis

The reason behind such a big change to PGA Tour eligibility is not much different from what it was some 40 years ago. Both were about trying to make the tour more competitive and to give real value to having a card.

Sports

NFL trade deadline: Teams have one more chance to improve their roster before a playoff run

Sports

Browns trade DE Za'Darius Smith to Lions needing help after Aidan Hutchinson injury, AP source says