Barnard College staff alarmed by federal survey asking if they're Jewish

NEW YORK — When employees at Barnard College received a survey this week asking if they were Jewish, among other personal questions, many initially disregarded the message as spam from a federal government impersonator.
The questionnaire, sent by text to their personal cellphones, linked to a Microsoft form bearing the logo of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. After instructing respondents to check a box indicating whether they were Jewish or Israeli, and whether they practiced Judaism, it asked if they had experienced harassment as a result, including ''unwelcome comments, jokes or discussions.''
''Your first thought is, ‘this has to be fake,''' said Nara Milanich, a Barnard history professor who is Jewish.
But on Wednesday, the recipients of the text messages, which were first reported by The Intercept, learned they were authentic.
In an email to staff, Barnard's general counsel, Serena Longley, confirmed the survey was part of a federal probe into whether the university had discriminated against Jewish employees. The EEOC, a federal regulator, had ordered Barnard turn over staff contact information ''so that it could offer employees the option to voluntarily participate in their investigation,'' Longley wrote.
''Participation in the survey is voluntary,'' she added.
Barnard faculty estimated that well over half of the university's staff had received the messages, which have set off anger and panic in recent days.
''That the government is putting together lists of Jews, ostensibly as part of a campaign to fight antisemitism, is really chilling,'' Milanich said. ''As a historian, I have to say it feels a little uncomfortable.''