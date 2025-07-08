Barnard settles lawsuit brought by Jewish students, agreeing not to meet with pro-Palestinian group

NEW YORK — Barnard College has settled a lawsuit that accused the college of not doing enough to combat antisemitism on campus, agreeing to a litany of demands that include banning masks at protests and refusing to meet or negotiate with a coalition of pro-Palestinian student groups, according to a statement released Monday.
The Manhattan college, an all-women's affiliate of Columbia University, will also establish a new Title VI coordinator to enforce against claims of discrimination. Beginning next semester, all students and staff will receive a message conveying a ''zero tolerance'' policy for harassment of Jewish and Israeli students.
The settlement was announced in a joint statement by Barnard and lawyers for two Jewish advocacy groups, Students Against Antisemitism and StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice, who brought the lawsuit last February on behalf of some Jewish and Israeli students.
In the statement, Barnard's president, Laura Ann Rosenbury, said the agreement ''reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining a campus that is safe, welcoming, and inclusive for all members of our community.''
The terms of the deal also drew immediate pushback from some students and faculty, who accused the university of capitulating to a legal strategy aimed at stifling legitimate pro-Palestinian activism on campus.
''This settlement appears to equate criticism of Israel with antisemitism,'' said Nara Milanich, a Barnard history professor who is Jewish. ''That is a problem for critical thought and academic freedom.''
As part of the agreement, the college will adopt contentious federal guidance to ''consider'' the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism and its examples, which include certain critiques of Israel.
A newly-appointed Title VI coordinator will oversee compliance with the policy and produce an annual report on antisemitism for university leaders.