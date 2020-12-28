A barn fire on a western Minnesota farm killed 1,000 goats and other animals.

The blaze struck the Cornerstone Farm's dairy barn northeast of Henning on Christmas Eve about 3 a.m., the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said.

Along with the goats, dairy operators Brittany and Stephen Springer lost a dog trained to tend to the herd, 15 peacocks and at least two tractors in the fire that ravaged the barn, according to the Sheriff's Office and the couple.

While authorities have yet to offer a preliminary indication of how the fire started, "there is nothing suspicious noted at this time," Sheriff's Lt. Greg Seim said in a statement.

In a Facebook posting on Christmas Day, Brittany Springer wrote that she woke up "to a noise in our basement followed by the house losing power. I looked out our bedroom window, and the whole sky was glowing orange. Our beautiful barn was lighting up the night sky with the horrific glow of fire."

She recalled feeling helpless while watching "our dreams burn for 15 minutes before the fire departments got there. Our beautiful barn built from the ground up, was taken back down.

"The whole barn and all the goats inside were a complete loss. There were no survivors. The goats that were our family ... gone."

An online fundraising effort has been started to help the Springers and their five children recover financially from the fire.

