Barcelona teenager Yamal praised by friend and foe for performance against Inter Milan

BARCELONA, Spain — After witnessing from the touchline how Lamine Yamal pushed his Inter Milan lineup to the limit, Simone Inzaghi said talents like the Barcelona teenager come around only once in a half century.
''He's the kind of talent who is born every 50 years, I had never seen him live and he really impressed me today,'' the Inter coach said after Yamal helped Barcelona rally in a scintillating 3-3 draw Wednesday to start their Champions League semifinal series.
''Lamine Yamal caused us so many problems in the last 25 minutes of the first half.''
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick described his 17-year-old player as ''a genius" after Yamal put on his latest talent show in his 100th game for the club's senior squad.
''He's special. I've said it before, but he's a genius,'' Flick said. ''In the big matches, he shows up, and I think he enjoyed the situation. I'm really happy that this talent, if it only comes every 50 years like Simone said, I'm glad it's for Barcelona.''
Yamal romping where Messi once did
Yamal dismissed any comparison to Lionel Messi in his first press conference for his club a day before Inter came to town. But his performance recalled the best days of Messi as his teammates fed him passes and let him pick Inter apart from the right flank. Each time he had the ball he was either searching for a teammate in scoring position or dipping his head and dribbling past his marker.
His goal was one for the YouTube compilations.