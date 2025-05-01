Barcelona teenager Yamal praised by friend and foe for performance against Inter Milan

Inter had a 2-0 lead and the momentum from goals by Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries, and it appeared like they'd left Yamal with nowhere to go in the 24th. But he slipped around one defender, sped past a second, and then, putting the ball on his left foot, he curled a shot past the turning heads of at least two more Inter players. The ball smacked the far post and was cradled in the net.