Barcelona takes commanding 4-1 lead over Chelsea in Women's Champions League semifinals

Barcelona recovered from a missed penalty by Alexia Putellas to take a commanding 4-1 lead over Chelsea in the Women's Champions League semifinals on Sunday.

The Associated Press
April 20, 2025 at 7:54PM

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona recovered from a missed penalty by Alexia Putellas to take a commanding 4-1 lead over Chelsea in the Women's Champions League semifinals on Sunday.

Putellas had her penalty kick saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton in the 12th minute of the first leg, but the Catalan club rallied with a pair of goals by substitute Claudia Pina and one each from Ewa Pajor and Irene Paredes.

Sandy Baltimore scored for Chelsea.

It was the eighth straight win for Barcelona in the women's competition.

Barcelona and Chelsea are meeting in the last four for the third season in a row. Defending champion Barcelona has advanced each time.

Pajor opened the scoring in the 35th and Pina added to the lead in the 70th, not long after entering the match.

Baltimore pulled the visitors closer four minutes later, but Paredes gave Barcelona a two-goal lead again in the 82nd.

Pina added a fourth in the 90th at the Johan Cruyff stadium.

