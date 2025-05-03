Barcelona marches toward La Liga title before Inter Milan decider in Champions League

BARCELONA, Spain — Raphinha and Fermín López saved Barcelona from a stumble at relegated Valladolid on Saturday, helping it close on the La Liga title before a crunch Champions League match at Inter Milan.
Halftime substitute Raphinha canceled out Valladolid's first-half opener in the 54th minute. López continued his quietly superb season by bagging the winner six minutes later for a 2-1 road victory.
Hansi Flick played with fire by rotating his starting XI ahead of Tuesday's trip to Milan, where Barcelona and Inter will see which can tip the balance in their semifinal after delivering a 3-3 thriller this week in Spain.
''I am happy that we won the three points, but I am also happy that some players had less minutes before the important match against Inter on Tuesday,'' Flick said.
Even though his team was trailing 0-1 at halftime, Flick stuck to his plan to play only top midfielder Pedri González for the first half before replacing him with Frenkie de Jong. First-choice center backs Pau Cubarsí and Íñigo Martínez didn't play.
Yamal and Raphinha spark comeback
Valladolid made a surprising start when Iván Sánchez's shot deflected off Ronald Araújo, hit the turf and looped over goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who was making his first start since recovering from a right knee injury in September.
Barcelona was stalled until Lamine Yamal replaced injured debutant Daniel Rodríguez, whose first game ended after just over half an hour when he hurt his right arm.