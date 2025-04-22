Barcelona increases Spanish league lead by beating Mallorca 1-0 on Dani Olmo's goal

MADRID — Dani Olmo scored early in the second half as Barcelona defeated Mallorca 1-0 to increase its Spanish league lead on Tuesday.
The home win gave the Catalan club a seven-point lead over Real Madrid, which visits Getafe on Wednesday.
Barcelona and Madrid will meet in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday in Seville.
Olmo's winner came a minute into the second half at Montjuic stadium, with the playmaker finding the net from inside the area.
It was the third consecutive victory for Barcelona in the league.
Mallorca, which has only two wins from its last nine matches, stayed in seventh place.
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick made several changes to his starting lineup, with forward Ansu Fati making his first league start in nearly six months. Striker Robert Lewandowski was absent because of a muscle injury.
Espanyol draws at Valencia