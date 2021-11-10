PROVO, Utah — Alex Barcello scored 24 points — making 13 of 13 at the free throw line — and BYU topped Cleveland State 69-59 in a season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

Spencer Johnson added 13 points for BYU. Caleb Lohner added seven points and nine rebounds. Fousseyni Traore had five points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Barcello scored five points in a 6-0 run as BYU took the lead for good, 50-46, and held off Cleveland State over the final 9:56.

Torrey Patton had 14 points for the Vikings. Broc Finstuen added 11 points. D'Moi Hodge had 10 points.

