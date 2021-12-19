OGDEN, Utah — Alex Barcello had 23 points as BYU beat Weber State 89-71 on Saturday night.
Barcello knocked down 5 of 6 shots from beyond the 3-point line for the Cougars (9-2). Seneca Knight had 14 points. Spencer Johnson added 13 points, while Trevin Knell scored 11.
BYU sank a season-high 16 3-pointers.
Dillon Jones scored a career-high 20 points and had 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (9-3). Koby McEwen added 15 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Beal has season-high 37 points, Wizards beat Jazz 109-103
Standing at the free-throw line, Bradley Beal told Rudy Gobert he was going to dunk on him even after the big Frenchman had blocked two of his shots in the first half.
Sports
Washington returns from COVID pause, topples Seattle 64-56
After three weeks without a game, Washington looked like "a bad gym class," in the first half to the eyes of coach Mike Hopkins as the Huskies returned to the court on Saturday night.
Sports
No. 1 Baylor leans on Brown, Akinjo, Flagler to beat Oregon
Kendall Brown and James Akinjo each scored 17 points and No. 1 Baylor defeated Oregon 78-70 Saturday night.
Sports
Legas comes off bench to lead Utah State past Oregon State
Utah State third-string quarterback Cooper Legas had a breakout performance Saturday night in the inaugural LA Bowl.
Sports
Earlington leads San Diego over Northern Arizona 69-59
Marcellus Earlington had 22 points and 11 rebounds as San Diego beat Northern Arizona 69-59 on Saturday night.