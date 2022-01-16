SAN FRANCISCO — Alex Barcello scored 18 points to lead BYU past San Francisco 71-69 on Saturday night.
Te'Jon Lucas scored 12 points for BYU (15-4, 3-1 West Coast Conference).
Jamaree Bouyea led San Francisco (15-3, 2-1) with 19 points. Khalil Shabazz added 14 points and Patrick Tape scored 12.
