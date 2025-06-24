Barbra Streisand finds 'The Secret of Life' on her new duets album with Bob Dylan and Paul McCartney

She had just spent six days a week for six weeks recording the audiobook version of her 2023 memoir ''My Name is Barbra'' — which became more than 48 hours of discussing her storied, EGOT-winning career and the unexpected life that came with it. But now, it was time to record a new album with a stunning lineup of duet partners that ranged from current hitmakers Hozier and Sam Smith to legends Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney and James Taylor. And when producers played the songs for her, she couldn't sing along. Her mighty voice would just squeak.