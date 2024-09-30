Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Martin Scorsese and more stars pay tribute to Kris Kristofferson

''Right now, I'm on a small boat between Ustica and Palermo, listening to ‘Me and Bobby McGee,' remembering Kris Kristofferson. Just like half of the world. I was lucky enough to work with Kris. He was a poet. Truly. Inside and out. And a damn good actor, a remarkable screen presence. Spending time with Kris when we made ‘Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore' was one of the highlights of my life." — Martin Scorsese in a statement.