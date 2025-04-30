Barbra Streisand announces new duets album with Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Mariah Carey and more

First up is an emotive cover of ''The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face'' with Hozier. The song was originally written by English folk artist Ewan MacColl for his wife Peggy Seeger, but it's the late Roberta Flack's cover that stands out — and not only because it was used in a love scene between Clint Eastwood and Donna Mills in his 1971 film ''Play Misty for Me.'' Streisand and Hozier give it their own spin.