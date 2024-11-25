NEW YORK — Barbara Taylor Bradford, million-selling novelist known for ‘A Woman of Substance,' has died at 91.
Barbara Taylor Bradford, million-selling novelist known for ‘A Woman of Substance,' has died at 91
Barbara Taylor Bradford, million-selling novelist known for ‘A Woman of Substance,' has died at 91.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 25, 2024 at 11:01AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Macy's says employee hid up to $154 million in expenses, delays reporting third-quarter earnings
Macy's says employee hid up to $154 million in expenses, delays reporting third-quarter earnings.