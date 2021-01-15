The Traveler: Mick Richards of Burnsville.

Stunning fall colors grew more beautiful when rain began to fall at Banning State Park's Wolf Creek Falls. Richards used a Pentax K-5 IIs camera mounted on a tripod for a longer exposure to give the water a silky look, he wrote in an e-mail. The creek is one of the main attractions at the park, just off Interstate 35 north of Hinckley. "The state parks in Minnesota are a true beautiful natural resource that are extremely well maintained and are wonderful places to explore," he wrote.

