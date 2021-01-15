The Traveler: Mick Richards of Burnsville.
Stunning fall colors grew more beautiful when rain began to fall at Banning State Park's Wolf Creek Falls. Richards used a Pentax K-5 IIs camera mounted on a tripod for a longer exposure to give the water a silky look, he wrote in an e-mail. The creek is one of the main attractions at the park, just off Interstate 35 north of Hinckley. "The state parks in Minnesota are a true beautiful natural resource that are extremely well maintained and are wonderful places to explore," he wrote.
Share your photos: To submit your travel photo for consideration to Viewfinders, share it on Instagram tagged with #STtravel, or e-mail a jpeg to viewfinders@startribune.com.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Sports
76ers-Thunder called off as virus concerns still trouble NBA
Another NBA game was called off Sunday because of coronavirus concerns, and the Memphis Grizzlies said center Jonas Valanciunas will not play Monday because of the league's health and safety protocols.
Business
China economy grows in 2020 as rebound from virus gains
China eked out 2.3% economic growth in 2020, likely becoming the only major economy to expand as shops and factories reopened relatively early from a shutdown to fight the coronavirus while the United States, Japan and Europe struggled with disease flare-ups.
Business
Asia Today: Philippine cases hit 500K amid vaccine struggles
Coronavirus infections in the Philippines have surged past 500,000 in a new bleak milestone with the government facing criticism for failing to immediately launch a vaccination program amid a global scramble for COVID-19 vaccines.
World
Death toll from violence in Sudan's West Darfur rises to 83
The death toll from tribal violence between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan's West Darfur province climbed to at least 83, including women and children, a doctor's union and aid worker said, as sporadic violence continued Sunday.
Nation
Phil Spector, famed music producer and murderer, dies at 81
Phil Spector, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his "Wall of Sound" method and who later was convicted of murder, has died. He was 81.