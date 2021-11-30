PHOENIX — Kris Bankston matched his career high with 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Norfolk State topped Grambling 70-63 at the HBCU Challenge on Monday.
Tyrese Jenkins had 12 points for Norfolk the Spartans (8-1).
AJ Taylor had 16 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Tigers (2-5). Tra'Michael Moton and Danya Kingsby scored 12 points apiece.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Boys' hockey preview: 5 story lines, 1 dream team, 10 players to watch
The top offseason storyline? Cretin-Derham Hall, loaded on the top line, carries great expectations for the 2021-22 season.
Sports
Williams leads Gardner-Webb over NC Central 83-58
D'Maurian Williams had 16 points and seven rebounds as Gardner-Webb easily defeated North Carolina Central 83-58 on Monday night.
Sports
Eads Jr. lifts Appalachian St. over Hartford 69-59
Michael Eads Jr. had a career-high 20 points as Appalachian State beat Hartford 69-59 on Monday night.
Sports
Curry, Harris help 76ers hold off 4-win Magic 101-96
Seth Curry scored 24 points, Tobias Harris had 17 and the Philadelphia 76ers needed free throws in the final minute to beat the four-win Orlando Magic 101-96 on Monday night.
Sports
LSU hires Kelly away from Notre Dame to be Tigers next coach
LSU is hiring Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame, a stunning move by one of the most accomplished coaches in college football jumping from the sport's most storied program to an Southeastern Conference powerhouse.