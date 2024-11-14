HOUSTON — Bankruptcy judge orders hearing on Infowars sale to satirical site The Onion after Alex Jones challenges auction.
Bankruptcy judge orders hearing on Infowars sale to satirical site The Onion after Alex Jones challenges auction
Bankruptcy judge orders hearing on Infowars sale to satirical site The Onion after Alex Jones challenges auction.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 14, 2024 at 10:12PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump says he will nominate former Rep. Doug Collins, Air Force reservist, as veterans affairs secretary
Trump says he will nominate former Rep. Doug Collins, Air Force reservist, as veterans affairs secretary.