Bank of America ordered to pay $540 million in long-running lawsuit from the FDIC

After a yearslong legal battle, U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan in Washington, D.C. partially granted and denied motions for both Bank of America and the FDIC. She said that the nearly $540.3 million payment from Bank of America would cover its underpaid assessments spanning from the second quarter of 2013 through the end of 2014's fiscal year, plus interest — but ruled that the FDIC waited too long to sue over earlier claims.